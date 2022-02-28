Montrose Mondays – Fat Tuesday at Elk’s Bingo

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Tonya Maddox with Our Town Matters joins anchor Ethan Noah to go over the latest events and happenings in Montrose. This week, Tonya highlights:

March 1 st – Nomination Deadline for Women of Distinction Awards.

March 1 st – Fat Tuesday at Elks Bingo. Win cash prizes for Best Men & Women Mardi Gras costumes. Montrose Elk’s Lodge @ 6:30

March 2 nd – Connect with the Commissioners Keith Caddy, Sue Hansen & Roger Rash. BOCC Board Room @ 9:30 AM.

March 4 th – Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery’s music series. Chris Mullens & The One Takers Doors open @ 6:30 and show starts at 7.

March 10 th – MEDC Annual meeting Luncheon with Colorado State Demographer, Elizabeth Garner @ the Pavilion.

Be sure to tune in every Monday during the Noon show to hear about the local going-ons down in Montrose.

