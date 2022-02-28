ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Last Week, on Club MacStories: Voting on the Next AV Club Pick, a Tip for Avoiding Accidental Lock Screen Activations, Utility Shortcuts for Mac, and a New Episode of Unplugged

By John Voorhees
macstories.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause Club MacStories now encompasses more than just newsletters, we’ve created a guide to the past week’s happenings along with a look at what’s coming up next:. Don’t forget to vote for the latest AV Club pick in the Club MacStories+ Discord. Head to the Announcements channel for the details and...

www.macstories.net

makeuseof.com

100+ FL Studio Keyboard Shortcuts for Windows and Mac

FL Studio is one of the most popular music production tools, used by professionals and amateurs alike to record, edit, and produce tunes. However, like other popular digital audio workstations, producing music on FL Studio also involves many steps and can quickly become complicated. Thankfully, there are hundreds of FL Studio keyboard shortcuts to help you make the most of the powerful software.
SOFTWARE
SheKnows

Young & Restless Finally Listened to Fans, and the Fireworks Were Worth the Wait — But We Still Want More (Yes, We’re Greedy)

Our pleas didn’t fall on deaf ears after all. It wasn’t too long ago that we were lamenting the fact that The Young and Restless had, in essence, reduced Victor and Nikki to supporting players, mere talk-tos when they should always be the characters that everyone else is talking about. So you can imagine our delight at the March 2 episode, in which Eric Braeden was front and center reminding son-in-law Ashland as well as the audience why his nickname is The Black Knight, not Mr. Nice Guy.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Reaches Out to Fans, Admitting ‘My Heart Hasn’t Felt Its Best Lately’

The world is a scary place right now, and that can be especially difficult to face because our own personal hardships don’t stop when everything around us gets crazy. The Young and the Restless‘ Courtney Hope (Sally) understands this more than most. In a touching, but also adorable Instagram post, she admitted to feeling a bit down lately, but used the moment as a chance to offer the rest of us encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
Beach Radio

Well, This is Gross, Please Keep Your Mask on New Jersey

I don’t know if I’m ready for New Jersey to unmask. Hear me out, it's not for the reason you are thinking. Obviously the whole "mask thing" is relatively new for the everyday person. Two years. That’s it. Somehow, it became highly politicized to even talk about a mask. Still funny if you think about it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
urbanbellemag.com

Walt Confirms His Departure from ‘Black Ink Crew’ + Calls Out Ceaser and the Producers

Walt disappointed Ceaser. “Black Ink Crew” star Walt knew Ceaser before there was even a reality show in existence. Ceaser said he knew Walt since they were in high school, and he’s always been a close friend that he could trust. At times, Ceaser even felt like he wasn’t supportive enough of Walt during his trying times. But the two men have always been able to hash things out and not let their issues with each other linger for too long. Interestingly enough, their friendship was really challenged once one of Ceaser’s tattoo shops in New York was broken into. After Ceaser and Teddy looked at the security footage, they saw a man walking out with a bag of stolen items. They then suspected that this person was Walt.
TV SERIES

