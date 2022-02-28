Last Week, on Club MacStories: Voting on the Next AV Club Pick, a Tip for Avoiding Accidental Lock Screen Activations, Utility Shortcuts for Mac, and a New Episode of Unplugged

Walt disappointed Ceaser. “Black Ink Crew” star Walt knew Ceaser before there was even a reality show in existence. Ceaser said he knew Walt since they were in high school, and he’s always been a close friend that he could trust. At times, Ceaser even felt like he wasn’t supportive enough of Walt during his trying times. But the two men have always been able to hash things out and not let their issues with each other linger for too long. Interestingly enough, their friendship was really challenged once one of Ceaser’s tattoo shops in New York was broken into. After Ceaser and Teddy looked at the security footage, they saw a man walking out with a bag of stolen items. They then suspected that this person was Walt.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO