Temple Fire & Rescue responds to grass fire that threatened several homes

Temple firefighters responded to a fire that threatened several Central Texans' homes Monday after fireplace ashes were improperly disposed of in a backyard.

Firefighters responded around 11 a.m. to the intersection of Ridgeview Drive and Kendra Drive to find smoke and flames taking up the backyards and fences of six homes. The fire department said two of the homes had flames threatening them.

"Firefighters immediately began attacking the fire located in the yards of the structures and protecting the threatened structures," said Temple Fire and Rescue. "The backyards, fences and other items in the backyards of all of the structures were all damaged by the fire."

The homes were 814 Kendra Drive, 820 Kendra Drive, 826 Kendra Drive, 815 Ridgeview Drive, 819 Ridgeview Drive, 825 Ridgeview Drive, and 819 Ridgeview Drive, according to the fire department. No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire.

"Temple Fire and Rescue investigators determined that the fire started in the backyard of the residence at 820 Kendra Drive," said the fire department. "The cause of the fire is reported as the improper disposal of fireplace ashes."