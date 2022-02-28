ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ICYMI Monday: West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

By Miles Vance
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zYE4_0eRfB9LY00 Want to know what's going on in Clackamas County sports? Here's what happened last week.

Clackamas County is a big, vibrant place with lots of great high schools and lots of great sports teams.

Here's a look back at what happened in high school sports last week. Click on any of the blue headlines below to link to the stories.

West Linn's Destiny Rodriguez wins third state wrestling championship

Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling

Clackamas girls basketball beats David Douglas to share MHC championship

West Linn wrestling takes third at Class 6A state tournament

Putnam girls basketball routs Parkrose, eyes playoff run

Lakeridge cheerleaders step up to finish third at 6A state

West Linn girls basketball edges Oregon City 46-41 to take second in league

Lake Oswego bowling teams dominate District 3 championship

West Linn boys basketball falls to Tualatin 68-66 in OT

Clackamas Review

Milwaukie's Cali Denson on record hot streak

Milwaukie senior point guard Cali Denson breaks a state record with 14 three-pointers.Milwaukie senior point guard Cali Denson is finishing her high school career on a high note. In a 51-point performance against Parkrose on Feb. 26, the 5-foot-8 Denson set a state record for 3-pointers made (14) and tied the mark for points in a half (36). She also broke the school record of 46 points that she established as a freshman. She followed that game by making 10 3-pointers and scoring 36 points as the Mustangs (13-11 overall) won at La Salle Prep 56-49 on Feb. 28. Prior...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Augusta Chronicle

Windsor Forest holds off Thomson in Class AA Final Four

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While clinging to a one point lead, a late flurry of points from Abasi Scott and Donte Dorman helped Windsor Forest to a 60-53 win over Thomson Saturday at the Centennial Center in Milledgeville. Thomson's Lavonta Ivery helped the Bulldogs shake off some early jitters to take a 25-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ivery had 10 points and sophomore Tramon D'Antignac buried a long 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer...
THOMSON, GA
Wyoming News

QB confidential: On Jayden de Laura’s learning curve, Noah Fifita’s moxie, Wildcats’ depth

The first Arizona spring football practice looked different. Not in the “bigger, faster, stronger” sense, although there was definitely some of that. What was notable about Practice No. 1 of Year No. 2 under Jedd Fisch was the absence of screwups. Wednesday’s workout featured few, if any, mishandled snaps, incorrect alignments or false starts. “We were able to stay right on schedule, right on time,” Fisch said afterward. “We didn't...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship breakdown: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. WPIAL titles: North Hills 0, Fox Chapel 1 (1977) Notable: North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 87-57, on Dec. 11 in a season-opening tournament at North Hills. … The Indians are trying to win the first WPIAL title in program history. They reached the finals in 2016, losing to Pine-Richland, 73-50. … Parham averages 20 points, Smith 18 and Seidl 14. … North Hills reached this year’s finals by defeating No. 8 North Allegheny, 61-53; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36. … North Hills bounced back from a 4-10 season a year ago to reach the WPIAL finals with an undefeated record. … The offense averages 73.6 points, best in WPIAL Class 6A. The defense allows 53.9. … Parham’s mother Kim (Calhoun) Parham was a basketball star for Penn Hills in the early 1990s, and the 6-foot-3 center later set records at Penn State. … Smith’s older brother, Nick, starred on the 2016 WPIAL runner-up team.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
