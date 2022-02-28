ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small businesses can take advantage of a new state vendor payment portal

By Nordea Lewis
MARYLAND (WDVM) — On Monday, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced a new user-friendly site, that will display state vendor payment information vital to small businesses.

The database, called the Maryland Vendor Information Electronic Warehouse (MD-VIEW) , gives visitors access to see how and when the state pays vendors and contractors.

Those using the site can access further details in the searchable, printable, and exportable databases.

“Transparency has long been one of my top priorities and this new portal achieves that by being free, simple to navigate and accessible to anyone without creating any accounts, logins or passwords,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Maryland’s subcontracting business community asked our agency to develop a system to avoid the scenario of prime contractors delaying payments even after the state paid them. Now, subcontractors are empowered and will know their timeline for getting paid by prime contractors, which has not been publicly posted before.”

According to the Comptroller’s office,

“MD-VIEW will display both the invoice date and the payment date along with the payment type — usually a check or direct deposit. Users can search the portal by vendor name, state agency, payment or invoice date and other information.’

