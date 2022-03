The days are getting longer, and the temperature is slowly starting to creep higher. Spring is officially on its way! But before you throw open the windows and break out the patio furniture, you can take advantage of these winter-to-spring transition days to get a jump-start on your annual spring-cleaning routine. Read on for chores you can cross off your to-do list now while you’re still cozy indoors. Get some of the dusting and tidying out of the way early, and you’ll free yourself up to enjoy those lovely spring days when they fully arrive.

