Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral Land In Round 1

There's plenty to like when it comes to Matt Corral and that's why the Ole Miss quarterback may not have to wait too long to hear his name called in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The athleticism is obvious and he put up solid numbers in the toughest conference in college football. He may not check all the boxes but he checks enough that he could be one of the first 32 players taken when the draft gets started on April 28.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO