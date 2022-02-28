ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral Land In Round 1

247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Trapasso joins Chris Hassel to break...

247sports.com

247Sports

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave get measurements at 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine begins to heat up on Thursday as players start to take part in the physical aspects of the event in Indianapolis. After arriving earlier this week and meeting with the media on Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends got to get on the field and workout in front of NFL personnel. Offensive linemen and running backs speak on Thursday, meaning former Ohio State stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford are in front of the microphone.
NFL
NBC Washington

This Draft Expert Thinks the Commanders and Malik Willis Are an Ideal Match

Draft expert thinks Commanders and Malik Willis are ideal match originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Though this year's group of quarterback prospects is rather jumbled, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis seem to represent the two most appealing options as of now. What's interesting is that they also represent the two most divergent options as of now.
NFL
Matt Corral
SB Nation

Amari Cooper will be cut, and these 4 teams can use him

The Cowboys are on the verge of the unthinkable: Cutting Amari Cooper. All signs are pointing to Dallas moving on, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter expecting the release to come before the start of the league’s new year, as Cooper is due $20M shortly after. Releasing Cooper will be...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL
247Sports

Jameis Winston an 'option' for New Orleans Saints, says GM Mickey Loomis

Jameis Winston is in an interesting position heading into free agency, he played great for the New Orleans Saints but was sidelined with a torn ACL after just seven games. The decision on his return is likely up to him after general manager Mickey Loomis expressed interest in Winston staying in Louisiana.
NFL
ESPN

Will the Panthers take quarterback Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis at No. 6?

INDIANAPOLIS – One league executive at the NFL combine said the Carolina Panthers are a “sh-- show’’ with three straight five-win seasons, a quarterback situation that is a mess and a coach who hasn’t gotten a public vote of support from owner David Tepper. Others...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Malik Willis makes bold declaration ahead of NFL Draft

This year’s crop of quarterbacks at the NFL Draft has been viewed as a less-than-stellar class. The likes of Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral have all been mentioned as potential signal-callers to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft, though none have overly excited pundits to this point. Willis spoke to reporters at the Combine and made a bold declaration ahead of the NFL Draft, as reported by ESPN.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers make right decision with new top quarterback

Perhaps Blaine Gabbert won’t be the next franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers. Is it really time for Kyle Trask to take over?. The good news from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine continues for the Buccaneers. The grim future that was rapidly approaching with Blaine Gabbert as the apparent favorite amongst the coaching staff is seeming less certain.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers mock draft tracker: Let's talk about the second round

The 2021 NFL draft is scheduled for April 28-30. In the preceding weeks, the Post-Gazette is monitoring mock draft selections for the Steelers from various national outlets. Here’s a summary for the week ending March 4. Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated. The pick: Carson Strong, Nevada QB. What they’re saying:...
NFL
Washington Post

Kenny Pickett measured with unusually small hand size at NFL draft combine

Kenny Pickett could only keep the subject at arm’s length for so long. After declining to have his throwing hand measured at last month’s Senior Bowl, Pickett’s moment of truth arrived Thursday at the NFL combine. Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer...
NFL
NESN

Everyone’s Talking About Kenny Pickett’s Hands; Will It Hurt NFL Draft Odds?

Kenny Pickett has small hands. Diminutive digits might not be a problem in most professions, but Pickett is close to securing his dream of becoming an NFL quarterback. His tiny ticklers are unlikely to get in the way of fulfilling that dream, but it could hurt his stock in the 2022 NFL Draft — and that’s something bettors might want to monitor.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Matt Corral

There's plenty to like when it comes to Matt Corral and that's why the Ole Miss quarterback may not have to wait too long to hear his name called in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The athleticism is obvious and he put up solid numbers in the toughest conference in college football. He may not check all the boxes but he checks enough that he could be one of the first 32 players taken when the draft gets started on April 28.
NFL
247Sports

NFL Combine 2022: Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks suggested Miami Dolphins fit

Ex-Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks was among the participants Friday at the 2022 NFL Combine, and the former Sooners star's NFL fate may be that much clearer after his numbers from the drills and workouts came in. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects Brooks to the Miami Dolphins as a day-three selection with the potential to make an impact in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett being wooed by this team ahead of NFL Draft

This year’s NFL Draft quarterback class hasn’t been the most highly regarded. For one reason or another, pundits haven’t gotten that excited about this year’s crop of quarterbacks. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, for example, was criticized by many for his hand size. However, one team certainly could care less about how big the Pittsburgh product’s hands are. In fact, this team’s owner has his heart set on Pickett ahead of the NFL Draft, as reported by longtime NFL reporter John Clayton via USA Today.
NFL
247Sports

Charlie Strong calls Miami football hiring 'really special'

The Miami Hurricanes are assembling their first staff under head coach Mario Cristobal and that will include former Louisville, Texas and USF head coach Charlie Strong, who was reported to be hired as the team’s linebackers coach on Feb. 19. Strong has now released a statement, sharing his excitement for the new job he will hold.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Latest mock features Kenny Pickett going early to Carolina Panthers

The 2022 NFL mock draft is next month and this week's scouting combine provides an early glimpse of players for league executives, coaches and evaluators to better solve draft-board questions as franchises begin final preparations for the offseason's most important event. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com released his mock draft 2.0 this week and tabs Kenny Pickett as the first quarterback taken, coming off the board early to the Carolina Panthers.
NFL

