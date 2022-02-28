Chris Trapasso's Mock Draft: Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral Land In Round 1

This year’s NFL Draft quarterback class hasn’t been the most highly regarded. For one reason or another, pundits haven’t gotten that excited about this year’s crop of quarterbacks. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, for example, was criticized by many for his hand size. However, one team certainly could care less about how big the Pittsburgh product’s hands are. In fact, this team’s owner has his heart set on Pickett ahead of the NFL Draft, as reported by longtime NFL reporter John Clayton via USA Today.
Comments / 0