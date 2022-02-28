Vince Carter Once Explained How Dirk Nowitzki Made Defenses Pay: "You Look At It Like, 'Man, How Is He Getting Past People?' But You Have To Respect The Great Shooter... He Knew How To Get Buckets."

NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, says she has 12 grandchildren and maintains a good relationship with their mothers. While she did not confirm how many of her grandbabies are fathered by NBA YoungBoy, we know the vast majority is for the rapper. If anything, this gives you an idea of just how many kids YB has at the age of 22. We can confirm at least eight, including a baby boy named Kentrell Gaulden Jr., with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather. The Baton Rouge rapper also has a child with his current girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO