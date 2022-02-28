ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Carter Once Explained How Dirk Nowitzki Made Defenses Pay: "You Look At It Like, 'Man, How Is He Getting Past People?' But You Have To Respect The Great Shooter... He Knew How To Get Buckets."

Cover picture for the articleTwo NBA superstars could not have been more different from one another than Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter were when they started their careers in the NBA. Carter was a high-flier, arguably the greatest dunker ever and as explosive as they come. Nowitzki was the opposite, slow but deliberate, technical, and...

NBA Analyst Says LeBron James Will Never Be On The Same Level For The Lakers As Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, And Elgin Baylor: "He’s a Cleveland Cavalier.”

Despite winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers two years ago, LeBron James isn't on the best terms with the team's faithful. Amid a tumultuous season, the King has struggled to lead this team to compete as they did in 2020 and to some extent in 2021. This season,...
Los Angeles Lakers Arena Police Arrest A Fan At Crypto.com Arena For Yelling At The Players

The Los Angeles Lakers put up yet another disappointing performance last night. Playing against a mediocre New Orleans Pelicans team, the Los Angeles Lakers got blown out at their home court. It was a performance that upset a lot of fans in attendance. But one fan may have taken his anger too far, and was subsequently subdued and escorted out by the arena police.
Jeanie Buss' Old Tweet About Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Went Viral: "To End The Kobe vs. Jordan Debate, Once And For All - Kobe, Hands Down, Is The Most Handsome Of The Two."

Jeanie Buss went viral on social media in recent hours, and not precisely for leaving the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game a lot early. The Lakers owner is clearly uncomfortable with what she saw on the court last Sunday. However, that's not the reason why she made so much...
NBA Youngboy’s Mom Sherhonda Says She Has 12 Grandchildren All Under 5 Years Old

NBA YoungBoy’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, says she has 12 grandchildren and maintains a good relationship with their mothers. While she did not confirm how many of her grandbabies are fathered by NBA YoungBoy, we know the vast majority is for the rapper. If anything, this gives you an idea of just how many kids YB has at the age of 22. We can confirm at least eight, including a baby boy named Kentrell Gaulden Jr., with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya Mayweather. The Baton Rouge rapper also has a child with his current girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle.
When Kanye West Compared Himself To LeBron James: "Went From Most Hated To The Champion God Flow, I Guess That's Only A Feeling Me And LeBron Know."

LeBron James has been able to transcend the sport of basketball in a way that only a few before him and after him have been able to do. Entering the NBA a few months after his idol and the NBA’s biggest star Michael Jordan retired, LeBron James immediately ascended to the top of the NBA as the face of the league.
"Ja Morant Is The Most Exciting Player To Enter The League Since Vince And Kobe. Not The Best, But The Most Electrifying", Says Chris Broussard

When it comes to the NBA, being the best player on the court matters, but there's an element of the game that's almost just as important. And that's flash. Showmanship. The ability to amaze the crowd with some brilliant and exciting skills that only one player is capable of producing. The way he's playing right now, Ja Morant has a case of the most fun-to-watch player in the league.
Kevin Durant Sends A Message To Nets Fans Amid Losing Streak: "If You’re A Fan And You Appreciate Nets Basketball And What We’re Trying To Build You’ll Follow Us Along This Journey..."

After his first game back in action, a 113-107 loss, Kevin Durant preached patience and faith to Nets fans in the post-game chat with the media. He kept things real, knowing that expectations have been high and that his Nets have, so far, failed to meet those expectations. “I just...
