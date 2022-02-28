ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valve's Gabe Newell is allegedly hand-delivering Steam Decks in Seattle

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s not every day that billionaires personally deliver their company’s latest product by hand, but Valve president Gabe Newell is supposedly doing so with the Steam Deck.

Several folks on Reddit claim they’ve seen (or met) Newell while he’s delivering Steam Decks to early adopters in the Seattle area. User Bitfiddler0 claims Newell came to their front door complete with an entire camera crew. Outlandish as this all might sound, Valve is based in Seattle, so it’s not that hard to believe. Plus, photos rarely lie, and from what we can tell, that’s absolutely Newell in the pictures below. The beard gives it away!

Another Redditor named SeattleRainPidgeons shared a rather sweet (if true) encounter with Newell during the many Steam Deck deliveries.

“Saw a camera crew going up to my neighbor’s house while I was loading stuff into my truck. My roommate recognized the guy being followed as Gabe Newell,” SeattleRainPidgeons said on Reddit. “After delivering my neighbor’s Deck, we yelled, ‘Hi Gabe!’. At which point he asked how many were living in the house, then he went back to his van and grabbed us each a Deck.”

Anyone particularly fond of PC gaming is likely wildly jealous of these encounters with Newell, much like I am of Steam Deck owners who can now play Elden Ring on the toilet.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

