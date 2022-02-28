ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Hue Jackson tried to defend hiring Art Briles and created more controversy in the process

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. You may have heard about Hue Jackson and Art Briles and some very weird tweets and wondered what’s up with that. We’re here to help.

Art Briles is back coaching college football, with Grambling State hiring the former disgraced Baylor coach as an offensive coordinator.

It’s a decision that has rocked the college football world, and rightfully so. But it was made MUCH worse when the foundation for Grambling head coach Hue Jackson tweeted a statement in support of Briles … and that’s just the beginning.

Let’s explain:

Why is the hiring of Art Briles so controversial?

Back in 2016, Briles was fired after law firm Pepper Hamilton found the coach oversaw a program rife with accusations of misconduct. Multiple players were accused of sexual assault during Briles’ tenure.

As the report read:

“[Baylor] failed to take appropriate action to respond to reports of sexual assault and dating violence reportedly committed by football players. The choices made by football staff and athletics leadership, in some instances, posed a risk to campus safety and the integrity of the University.”

What did Hue Jackson say about it?

Jackson’s foundation, which, according to its website and Twitter bio exists “to combat Human Trafficking”, released a lengthy statement Monday defending hiring Briles:

“As we move forward together with Coach Briles, we ask that people keep in mind that no matter your views on this topic, please remember that people can and often do become re-traumatized and re-victimized by statements which may or may not be accurate. We will continue to support Coach Briles and all victims of assault, violence, social and racial injustices and we will continue to provide equal opportunity for healing for everyone.”

Was there more?

Uh, yeah.

ESPN’s Dan Murphy then sent this tweet.

And then the foundation responded with a reply that set Twitter ablaze.

... What?

Yeah. This is how people responded:

Not much more you can say than that.

