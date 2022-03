Now that Aaron Rodgers is reportedly heading back to the Green Bay Packers for four more years, the team must decide what to do with Jordan Love. The Packers picked Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, angering Rodgers and presumably setting themselves up for life without him at the same time. However, two years later, and it is clear that Love is not going to get an opportunity to be the guy in Green Bay.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO