Fairfax County, VA

Gov. Youngkin announces Alarm.com will bring 180 new jobs to Fairfax County

By Christy Matino
 2 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that tech company Alarm.com would be expanding, creating 180 new jobs in Fairfax County.

Alarm. Com is investing $2.6 million to expand its research and development division. Youngkin congratulated the tech company on its commitment to growth in the state after being established in the county nearly two decades ago.

“Alarm.com’s exponential growth over the past two decades demonstrates that businesses of all sizes can succeed in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This cutting-edge Virginia company is at the forefront of smart technology in a booming global industry and will make further advances with its expansion of tech research and development.”

The tech company says they chose to continue investing in Virginia due to the workforce and growing, prosperous area.

“Alarm.com, which has office locations in several other states, chose to make this investment in Virginia due to Northern Virginia’s strong workforce, including its high concentration of STEM workers, numerous higher education institutions, and desirable quality of life. It was only a decade ago that our company was 10 percent of the current size, and with our passion for research, development, and technology, we look forward to welcoming new talent to our team and continuing to foster a culture of innovation, connectivity, growth, and development,” said Victoria Schillinger, Vice President of Human Resources at Alarm.com.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to support Alarm.com’s job creation. These efforts were made possible through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides services and funding to recruiting new talent. The program reduces the human resources costs to expand companies.

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

