A New York man had a string of bad luck when he needed to be rescued while hiking in an Arizona mountain range—not once, but twice. On March 2nd, an unnamed 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 9-1-1 around 7 p.m. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s office, he got turned around while hiking through Humphrey’s Trail in the San Francisco Peaks near Flagstaff. And he had lost sight of the marked path.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO