CHICAGO — The city will hold virtual town halls over the next two weeks where residents can ask questions and give feedback about strategies to reduce violence. There will be six town halls, with five focused on various Chicago regions — the North and Northwest sides, the West Side, the Southwest Side, the city’s center and the South Side — and another that will be in Spanish, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. Police Department and Community Safety Coordination Center staff members will be there to speak with participants.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO