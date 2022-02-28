ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. December Oil Demand Hits Highest Since Before Pandemic -EIA

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -U.S. oil demand rose in December to its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic began, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday, with product supplied nearing 21 million barrels per day (bpd). Overall fuel demand was up 10% year-on-year in December at 20.8 million bpd,...

December U.S. Oil Production Unexpectedly Drops

While overall US production was down, a better indication of the health of the US oil industry can be gleaned by looking more closely at the On-shore L48 states. All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼ's Petroleum Supply monthly PSM.
U.S. oil futures log highest finish since July 2014 on Russia-Ukraine crisis supply concerns

Oil futures rallied on Tuesday, with U.S. prices ending at their highest since July 2014, supported by the ongoing threat to global supplies from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Prices continued higher even after the International Energy Agency said its members agreed to release 60 million barrels from their emergency oil reserves to ease concerns over a potential global shortage. The biggest impact of the IEA's oil reserve release is "on market sentiment, given the delay and staggered nature between an announcement and the barrels hitting the physical market," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst, Americas, at Kpler. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the oil market effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, OPEC+'s latest meeting, the IEA's 60 million barrel reserve release and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Oil surges to highest since 2014 as more Russia sanctions loom

Oil soared as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to raise the specter of major global supply disruption. Futures in New York climbed as much as 6.1% to, the highest since 2014. Brent futures jumped by more than $6 to above $104 a barrel. The European Union is discussing the exclusion of seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, including VTB Bank PJSC. It’s the latest in a list of mounting financial penalties against Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers.
North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
Saudi crown prince says kingdom could reduce U.S. investments -SPA

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has the option of decreasing its investments in the United States, state-run news agency SPA cited Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as saying on Thursday. "In the same way we have the possibility of boosting our interests, we have the possibility of reducing...
Wheat Prices Soar to Highest Since 2008 on Potential Russia Supply Hit

The price of wheat climbed to its highest levels in more than a decade as Russia's invasion of Ukraine advanced. Wheat futures closed at 984 cents per bushel, the high of the session. The commodity traded "limit up." Russia is the largest exporter of wheat and Ukraine is among the...
Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The figure reported Friday by the Commerce Department was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982. […]
U.S. oil futures log highest finish since May 2011

Oil futures posted a third straight gain on Wednesday, with U.S. prices ending at their highest in more than a decade, with no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to disrupt global crude supplies. The climb for oil prices followed data from the Energy Information Administration, which revealed weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies. Also Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies decided to stick to their plan for gradual output increases. "OPEC+ decisions have been consistent for several months -- even in early December when prices had weakened and there was uncertainty surrounding the demand impact from the omicron variant," said Stacey Morris, director of research at Alerian. "For Russia and the other OPEC+ members, maintaining cooperation is in their best interest." West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
China's Russian Coal Purchases Stall as Buyers Struggle to Secure Financing

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Chinese traders are scaling back imports of Russian coal as they struggle to secure financing from state banks worried about potential sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine, in early signs of supply disruption from the world's third-largest coal seller. Coal prices from other exporters Indonesia, Australia and South...
U.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest level since August 2002- EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil in strategic petroleum reserves fell by 2.4 million barrels last week to 580 million barrels, its lowest level since August 2002, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. At the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery and storage hub, crude inventories fell 972,000 barrels last...
CDC Data: ‘Stealth’ Omicron Cases Doubling Every Week in the U.S.

Cases of a highly transmissible omicron subvariant are doubling in the U.S. every week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.2, or “stealth” omicron, was responsible for 8% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the CDC estimates. That’s up from 4% the week prior and 2% the week before that.
