Ezekiel Elliott Isn’t Going Anywhere: Cowboys Fans React

By Tzvi Machlin
 3 days ago
A few years ago the Dallas Cowboys viewed Ezekiel Elliott as a core building block for getting them back to the Super Bowl. But judging by the reaction to the team’s intentions for him, they don’t feel that way anymore. On Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones...

The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu To Cowboys? NFL World Reacts To Speculation

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have much money to spend this offseason due to their cap situation, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a splash. In a recent piece covering this year’s free agency class, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested that Dallas could make a run at All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Tony Romo’s Dating History Before Getting Married

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is a happily married man. Romo married Candice Crawford, the brother of actor Chace Crawford, back in 2011. The happy couple has three children together. Before getting married, though, Tony enjoyed the dating life. The Dallas Cowboys star was often in...
DALLAS, TX
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Free Agency: Sign Cedrick Wilson to Replace Amari Cooper?

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones is not trying to insult Amari Cooper. Far from it; on Monday, when he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about Cooper and the cap crunch, Jones used a hand motion to note that he "holds them (Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence) up here in what we think of them.''
NFL
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Rumored To Have 1 Main Issue

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly had one main issue during their now-broken relationship. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the Hollywood actress have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating and one engagement. Rodgers, the league’s MVP, and Woodley, the Divergent star, began dating at some...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kliff Kingsbury drops truth bomb on Kyler Murray’s bold contract demands

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made this NFL offseason very interesting- and stressful- for the franchise. First, he made it a point to scrub his social media clean of anything Cardinals-related, which left the sports world to speculate on exactly what the two-time Pro Bowler meant by the move. Then, Murray released a statement through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, who also just so happens to represent Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, essentially demanding a new contract from the organization in the politest way possible. Kingsbury spoke to reporters while at the NFL’s Scouting Combine and addressed Murray’s bold contract demands, dropping a truth bomb on the matter, as reported by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Personal Coach Has Message For NFL

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Deshaun Watson on an NFL field. The star quarterback didn’t take a single snap in 2021 as he continues to work through legal issues stemming for numerous sexual misconduct allegations. Speaking to journalist Ryen Russillo, Watson’s personal QB coach Quincy...
NFL
CBS DFW

Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Has Surgery On Non-Throwing Shoulder

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – Multiple media outlets, including CBS Sports, reported Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had shoulder surgery. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder, head coach Mike McCarthy said from the NFL combine in Indianapolis. The procedure is of the arthroscopic nature, sources tell CBS Sports, and Prescott is expected to be available when the offseason program begins in Dallas sometime in late May or early June. “It’s not a concern,” McCarthy said. “We have no concern. He is doing well.” After suffering an ankle fracture that cost him the majority of the 2020 season, Prescott underwent two surgeries and returned last summer — only to then suffer a strain that impacted his throwing shoulder, one that kept him out of preseason games. He played very well in the Week 1 game at Tampa, but later suffered a calf strain in a thrilling overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Week 6, causing him to miss the Week 8 contest with the Minnesota Vikings after the Week 7 bye.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams High On Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported two teams have shown interest in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “Steelers and Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well,” Schultz said.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady And Gisele Had 1 “Painful” Issue In Marriage

Happy anniversary, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The legendary couple celebrated their wedding anniversary this weekend. The iconic NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife celebrated anniversary No. 13 this week. Both Tom and Gisele shared posts on Instagram. While things look picture perfect for Tom and Gisele, that has not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
