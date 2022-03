A snowmobiler in Montana was injured after colliding with a tree near Yellowstone National Park. The crash took place around 10 a.m. Feb. 26, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post. Officials responded to the scene at a trail south of West Yellowstone and found the snowmobiler and his passenger, who reportedly both had pelvic injuries and had potentially broken their ribs after crashing into the tree.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO