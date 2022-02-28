ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Senate removes a pandemic protocol -- plastic dividers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhOnK_0eRf88O900
1 of 5

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The plastic dividers that have separated lawmakers in the Virginia Senate in the name of COVID-19 prevention are coming down.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar and other members of the Senate staff were working to remove the tall, shiny barriers from the chamber after Monday’s floor session concluded. The plastic panels that separated lawmakers’ desks, which Republicans had complained amounted to cages, were being disassembled and carried out.

The move came after GOP Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a physician, argued that the barriers were both ineffective and inhibited communication.

It also came as coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Heller, Lee among Republicans to enter Nevada governor race

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller was among Republicans making their campaigns for governor official on Tuesday. The former U.S. congressman and Nevada secretary of state also spoke with backers at a pro-law enforcement rally before filing his candidacy papers at the state elections office in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividers#Plastic#Ap#The Virginia Senate#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has a solution for high inflation that seems counterintuitive: Bring factory jobs back to the U.S. This challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers. The trend contributed to the loss of 6.8 million U.S. manufacturing jobs, but it also translated into lower prices for consumers and put downward pressure on inflation in ways that kept broader economic growth going.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26

HONOLULU (AP) — The last statewide mask mandate in the U.S. will be lifted by March 26, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday. No states will require masks indoors after 11:59 p.m. March 25. Hawaii is the last to drop the pandemic safety measure, with indoor mask mandates in Oregon and Washington state expiring at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Venezuelan government has freed two jailed Americans, including an oil executive imprisoned alongside colleagues for more than four years, as it seeks to improve relations with the Biden administration amid Russia’s war with Ukraine, the White House announced Tuesday night. Gustavo Cardenas was released...
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
400K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy