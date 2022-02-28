A chat with ‘Reasonable Doubt’ star and former Birmingham homicide detective Chris Anderson

“My mother and I were extremely close. I remember she came in one day – her and my father – and told me that she had cancer. I thought I would die; I didn’t know what to do. I called the surgeon and talked to him to see what could be done, what to expect. He said, ‘You know, you’ve just got to pray about it.’ I did. I just got great peace and I knew that she was going to be OK. She lived 22 more years after that. I think just the prayer and her praying for me, I was able to handle it. I was OK with it by the time she passed away. Of course, I miss her, I would’ve never thought I could’ve handled losing her, but I’m at peace with it. It’ll be two years in April. My husband thought I would fall apart, but I’m fine. The peace that God offers you, that’s one of the greatest experiences of my life.” – Donna McCary, of Clanton, with Lucy.

CLANTON, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO