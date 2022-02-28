Oklahoma-tied players invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine starts Tuesday in Indianapolis and could feature several players with Oklahoma ties looking to make the leap to the pros.

There are 11 Oklahoma Sooners, three Oklahoma State Cowboys and three Tulsa Golden Hurricane players among the 324 prospects invited to show off their strength, speed and skills.

There are also a handful of Oklahoma natives who went off to out-of-state schools who earned invites to the combine.

Oklahoma Sooners players who received invites:

Brian Asamoah, LB

Nik Bonitto, DL

Gabe Brkic, K

Kennedy Brooks, RB

Jeremiah Hall, TE

Marquis Hayes, OL

Tyrese Robinson, OL

Isaiah Thomas, DL

Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB

Perrion Winfrey, DL

Mike Woods, WR

Oklahoma State Cowboys players who received invites:

Kolby Harvell-Peel, DB

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB

Jaylen Warren, RB

Tulsa Golden Hurricane players who received invites:

Josh Johnson, WR

Chris Paul, OL

Tyler Smith, OL

Oklahoma natives at other schools who received invites:

Dax Hill, DB (Booker T. Washington/Michigan)

