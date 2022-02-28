ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Exclusive: Inside Villa Embrace, St. Barth’s New Design-Focused Luxury Hideaway

By Alia Akkam
Robb Report
Robb Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8pz0_0eRf7zFk00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s no shortage of chic resorts to hole up in on St. Barth , but as of tomorrow, an even more exclusive accommodation will be available on the Caribbean paradise. Dubbed Villa Embrace , the 12,000-square-foot, amenity-laden rental residence is carved into a mountainside in Gustavia, the island’s capital. Along with its Caribbean Sea vistas and secluded vibe, the four-story private residence is notable for its price tag—which, depending on the season, can run between $150,000-$450,000 a week.

Located mere minutes from the beach and the town’s buzzy restaurants, Villa Embrace is the vision of Vancouver-based financier Martin Weinberg and his wife Michelle, who first discovered St. Barth some 14 years ago and were struck by its beauty. More specifically, its “South of France in the middle of the Caribbean feel,” Weinberg tells Robb Report . “The culture, the food, the beaches—we knew we’d be back.”

It was during one of those return sojourns that the restless Weinberg was presented with the opportunity to snatch up the largest piece of land for sale in Gustavia. There was one caveat, though: he had to do so within three days. Weinberg took the leap.

Immediately, the well-traveled Weinbergs began poring over the file of photos they had accumulated, heady images of hotel suites and villas around the world that had captivated them and prompted the couple to draw on their favorite aspects to “build what we thought was the best of the best,” as Weinberg puts it.

It took two years to excavate the site and two more to create Villa Embrace from the ground up by a team that included local architect Philippe Van Den Broek, London developer Oliver Holt and Winnipeg studio Glenat Duxbury Interior Design. A dozen French artisans, regarded for their superyacht interiors, tended to the palette of refined finishes.

The result is an airy, commodious abode that merges with the outdoors. Each of the five suites, adorned with the likes of India Mahdavi and B&B Italia furnishings, are outfitted with private decks, complete with an outdoor shower or Japanese soaking tub. One even has a hammam.

Socializing unfolds in the great room, in the company of a bar and fireplace, or on the Italian sofas in the family room. The centerpiece of the games room, with its Vladimir Kagan armchairs, is the T.T.Trunks-manufactured leather game table that the Weinbergs spent two months painstakingly designing themselves. “A lot of the things we wanted we couldn’t find, so we had them made,” says Weinberg, noting that a white onyx and stainless-steel headboard and the maritime-inspired table by Italian architecture and design practice Barbarini & Gunnell, which mixes with Casa Fendi bar stools in the dining room, are also bespoke. The Weinbergs infused their personality throughout Villa Embrace, and this is reinforced in the artwork on display, including a series of Roy Lichtenstein nudes and pieces by Andy Warhol that Weinberg has held onto for decades.

Two infinity pools—one of which, at 100 feet, is among the largest on St. Barth—and an outdoor massage area ensure daily relaxation. Keeping on top of routines also comes with ease at Villa Embrace (essential considering the seven-night minimum stay) because there’s Technogym equipment on hand and a study with a nutwood and leather Knoll desk. A butler and a round-the-clock chef whipping up meals to match wines from the abundantly stocked cellar (it’s also possible to orchestrate private dinners on any of St. Barth’s beaches) are part of the luxe hotel-style offerings, too.

Weinberg was keen to anchor Villa Embrace in its natural surroundings. The floors resembling white sand, the eucalyptus cabinetry tinted the color of dark driftwood and the bathrooms enveloped in mother-of-pearl shells “pull the beach into a contemporary house,” says Weinberg.  At the same time, he wanted to introduce something bold to St. Barth, best delineated in the striking glass elevator. “We have our own waterfall and live green wall,” Weinberg adds, “so when you’re going up in it, it’s like you’re looking out onto a jungle.” Villa Embrace opens for reservations on March 1. Rates are between $150,000-$450,000 a week.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Buy Hard: This $37.5 Million Turks and Caicos Estate Was Once Owned by Bruce Willis

Click here to read the full article. Die-hard fans of Bruce Willis now have a chance to live like the legendary American actor. A sprawling Caribbean compound formerly owned by Willis himself has just hit the market for $37.5 million. The property in question, known simply as the Residence, is nestled amid the exclusive Turks and Caicos archipelago on the picturesque private island of Parrot Cay. The eight-acre plot was first purchased by the 66-year-old leading man—known for films such as Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense, to name but a few—back in 2000, after which he spent the...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Russian Billionaires Are Moving Their Superyachts to Avoid Having Them Seized

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s wealthiest individuals are going to great lengths to safeguard their superyachts. In the wake of widespread sanctions against the country following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian billionaires who have ties to President Vladimir Putin are moving their prized vessels to avoid having them seized by the superpowers. Data from Marine Traffic shows that at least four multimillion-dollar superyachts owned by Russian entrepreneurs are currently sailing toward the seemingly safer waters of the Maldives and Montenegro, as reported by CNBC. It comes as the US and its allies look to implement further sanctions against...
POLITICS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $125 Million Malibu Estate Has 340 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. British-born video game legend Jon Burton—he’s behind such mega-successful kids’ games as Lego Star Wars and Mickey Mania—is selling his prized oceanfront compound in Malibu’s Paradise Cove Beach. Asking price: $125 million. Justifying the sky-high sticker is the fact that the estate sits on 6.6 acres of some of the most-coveted Southern California real estate, boasting roughly 340 feet of ocean frontage with direct beach access. Add to that, the Spanish Colonial-style main house sprawls over almost 17,000 square feet, is ringed by 10-to-20-foot-high walls and comes with its own two-bedroom guest cottage. And...
MALIBU, CA
dornob.com

Ghostly Underwater Sculptures Draw Tourists Away from Busy Diving Sites

There’s something simultaneously intriguing and disturbing about the idea of manmade sculptures hiding beneath the surface of the sea, where they’ll only ever be seen by divers. The works can be quite beautiful, like the “Christ of the Abyss” statue in Italy by Guido Galletti, and call attention to important environmental issues, like the “Underwater” Pavilions installation by artist Doug Aiken off the coast of Los Angeles. They can also raise questions about why we humans can’t seem to leave natural sites alone, choosing to leave a visible imprint of our presence on even the most remote locations.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Oliver Holt
Person
Richard Branson
The Points Guy

I’ve toured all of the world’s best cruise ship suites — here’s why these 5 blew me away

Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information. As regular readers know, I’m as happy in a tiny “inside” cabin on a cruise ship as I am in a super-suite. I’m a minimalist at heart, and all I really require from a cruise ship cabin is a place to lay my head at night and enough storage for what I can fit in a 21-inch carry-on bag.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

The world's biggest square-rigged ship is hosting celebrity-led cruises

Two interesting celebrity-led cruises are taking place on an incredible cruise ship that takes 70% of its power from natural sources. As the world's biggest square-rigged ship, Golden Horizon is a sustainable cruise ship with great on-board facilities. These include a beauty salon, gym, spa with sauna, hammam, snow room and Jacuzzi, as well as five bars, including a piano bar, and three swimming pools. It has a two-floor dining room serving local, sustainably-sourced produce wherever possible, and no plastic straws or water bottles are used on the ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes Big Changes That Will Delight Customers

When Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report in July resumed sailing from U.S. ports, cruising returned -- but not back to where it had been. That first sailing, on the Freedom of the Seas leaving July 2, carried fewer than 1,000 passengers, about 20% or 25% of capacity.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villas#Travel Itinerary#Beaches#Inside Villa Embrace#French
cruisefever.net

Cabins on Cruises You Should Avoid

While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins that are less desirable due to their location. Since it’s important that you have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid. Cabins...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than anyone else. Next month, the cruise line will debut their newest and largest ship ever, Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean is celebrating by offering a sale on every cruise they offer.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Tiny European Island — With a Population of 2 — Is Perfect for a Vacation Without the Crowds

In the middle of the Maltese archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea, our boat lazily bobs in the water near a limestone cliff. Fellow passengers take turns jumping into the teal water below, while others float effortlessly around the boat, pointing at a small sea cave in the distance. We're in a dreamscape called Comino, a small Maltese island home to only two people and the ultimate place to take a dip in the Mediterranean with far less crowds than a typical ocean paradise.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Tokyo, JP
Robb Report

Jeff Bezos vs. MacKenzie Scott: How do the Former Spouses’ Philanthropic Efforts Stack Up?

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott divorced in 2019; since then, each has donated hefty sums to various philanthropies. However, their gift-giving strategies couldn’t be more different: Bezos has focused on big-ticket announcements, while Scott has quietly imparted billions to foundations in just two years, sharing her thoughts on the matter via blog posts. One approach isn’t inherently better than the other, of course—here’s what the two have to show for it so far. Jeff Bezos MacKenzie Scott MADE THEIR FORTUNE By founding Amazon in a Seattle garage in the 1990s. MADE THEIR FORTUNE Through the 4 percent...
CHARITIES
Robb Report

This $109 Million Oceanfront Estate in Santa Barbara Comes With Private Horse Trails

Click here to read the full article. If you like horses, beach activities and Oscar-winning actors, this property may be for you. The newly listed $109 million estate located in Santa Barbara Country’s Carpinteria will give you access to 4.2-acres of space, horse trails and your very own private beach. Dubbed Rancho Cariñoso, the estate sits on the famous surf break known as Loon Point. It’s also near Kevin Costner’s Padaro Lane estate, which he purchased in 2006. The property includes a main residence that spans 2,500 square feet. The relatively modest abode includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a workshop and a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

MSC Cruises is offering free upgrades to balcony cabins, kids cruise for free, and cruises starting at just $199 per person. While these cruise deals were originally scheduled to end yesterday, MSC Cruises has extended through the end of the month. MSC Cruises has some of the most beautiful cruise ships in the world with three based in Florida sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship prepares to make first sailing

The world’s largest cruise liner is undergoing finishing touches before it makes its first sailing in early March.Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise ship will set off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on its maiden voyage - a seven-day Caribbean itinerary - on 4 March.Weighing in at 236,857 gross tonnes and measuring 362m long and 64m wide, it has capacity for 6,988 passengers, with more than 20 dining venues and 11 bars catering to them.Its nearest competitor for size and capacity is sister vessel Symphony of the Seas, which can handle 6,680 passengers.Both are part of the operator’s “Oasis...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Cruises Cancelled in Early 2023 for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

In an email sent to travel partners, Royal Caribbean International has announced that nearly three months’ of sailings in early 2023 will be cancelled for Mariner of the Seas, in order to allow extended time for a planned drydock and renovation. Guests have several options for their altered plans, including full refunds if desired.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

The Sale of $100 Million Homes Spiked 300% in 2021. Here’s What That Means for Luxury Real Estate.

Click here to read the full article. Want to understand what it truly takes to be considered wealthy in America today? Look no further than the rise of the $100 million house: Recently released sales data reveals that at least eight such deals closed last year, a 300 percent increase over 2020. With each closing, those ultra-estates are helping to reshape the definition of wealth, per Mauricio Umansky, the Beverly Hills–based founder and CEO of luxe property broker the Agency. “The fact these mega deals exist, it’s such a phenomenon,” he tells Robb Report, “Ultrahigh net-worth individuals have been defined...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Rare Pikachu Pokemon Card Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $900,000

Click here to read the full article. Vintage gaming cards are great for more than nostalgia these days. Case in point, a near-mint Illustrator Pikachu Pokémon card sold for $375,000 in February 2021; making it the most expensive card sold of its kind. Ironically, another iteration of that Poké card now claims the top spot. Dubbed the Pocket Monsters Japanese Promo “Illustrator” Holographic Pikachu card, the lot was sold for $900,000 in an auction held by Goldin, a marketplace for collectibles. The 1998 card was sold to an unknown bidder after receiving up to 34 other offers. There were 39 copies...
HOBBIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy