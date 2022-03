DENVER — Denver employees who worked remotely during the COVID pandemic will return to their offices for at least two days per week starting April 4, the city said Monday. The city plans to implement a new hybrid work model in phases over the next six months. In the phase starting April 4, most employees will return to their workplaces at least two days per week, "with some flexibility for departments/agencies based on need," the city said.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO