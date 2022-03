A number of companies have been producing and selling Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobra replicas for many years now, but until recently, the U.S. only had one system for regulating automobiles, and it was designed for companies that mass-produce vehicles – not low-volume manufacturers. However, the new Low Volume Manufacturer’s Act – which became law back in 2015 – led to the EPA issuing guidelines for installing engine packages from other EPA-certified vehicles, and the California Air Resources Board also issued a regulation for producing compliant engine packages. NHTSA has now published the final rule, which was signed by Deputy Administrator Steve Cliff, to implement the low volume replica car law, and that means that the path has been cleared for Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars to build a small number of turn-key Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobra replicas.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO