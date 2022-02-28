ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Pearce To Be Inducted In The Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Allister Ann

Talk about well deserved.

Carly Pearce has come a long way from when she was performing shows at Dollywood as just a teenager.

And when I say a long way, I mean, a career that has landed the Taylor Mill, Kentucky, native a spot in the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

The reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and two-time ACM Awards winner has officially been added to the 2022 list of Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductees, and will be honored in a ceremony in Renfro Valley on Friday, October 28th.

She’ll be joining the likes of Keith Whitley, Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Dwight Yoakam, Tom T. Hall, Ricky Skaggs, and more

She weighed in on the bigtime achievement:

“Kentucky is where I learned to love Country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre.”

“From straight-up sass of The Judds and Patty Loveless or truly understanding Loretta Lynn’s heartache, to the Bluegrass tinge of Ricky Skaggs and Bill Monroe, their influences have driven my music. I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame this Fall.”

You could say it was only a matter of time.

From her jaw dropping voice, to her deep-cutting music like her hit 2021 album 29, she’s more than deserving.

Other inductees for the 2022 class includes Grand Ole Opry background vocalist Norah Lee Allen, steel guitar player Tommy White, songwriter Marty Brown, Bluegrass songwriter Pete Goble, and Paul Yandall.

