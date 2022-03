As a number of global supply chain constraints continue to hamper automotive production, Ford has announced its intentions to move toward more of a build-to-order business model moving forward. The automaker will maintain a lower level of inventory on dealer lots as well, and those vehicles will be limited in terms of configurations. This will in turn cut down on incentive spending and improve profitability, which benefits the automaker tremendously. And thus far, it seems to be working, as the automaker’s February sales report revealed that around one-third of new Ford sales have come from customer orders over the past seven months.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO