Providence, RI

Women's lacrosse travels to Holy Cross Tuesday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's lacrosse team will travel to Holy Cross for its first road game of the 2022 season this Tuesday, March 1 at 5 p.m. The Bears are coming off a tough contest against defending national champion No. 1 Boston College and will be looking to put...

