Women's lacrosse travels to Holy Cross Tuesday

The Phoenix lacross team hosted the Colonels of Wikes University, but lost to their guests by a score of 17-2. Wilkes wasted little time getting things going in this one, as they notched their first goal of the match off a free postilion attempt less than two minutes into the match. The Colonels scored four more goals before Wilson got things going with a goal from freshman Hope Sanders (Hanover, PA, New Oxford HS), assisted by sophomore Marissa Eisenhauer (Denville, NJ, Morris Knolls), on a buzzer-beating shot to close out the first quarter. In the second, the Colonels snuck one by the keeper less than 15 seconds into the quarter. Freshman Emily Young (Fairfax, VA, Chantilly HS) managed to get a shot off for the Phoenix but was blocked by the Wilkes goalie. The Colonels managed to score eight unanswered in the second half, as Wilson went into halftime trailing, 13-1.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO