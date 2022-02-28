Check out the Mabry-Hazen House after-hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mabry-Hazen House is allowing visitors to experience the museum after-hours.

On Wednesday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum is hosting its first Night at the Museum of 2022. During the event, visitors can take some time to “drink up a little history” and watch the sunset behind Sharp’s Ridge all while enjoying drinks provided by a local brewery.

At 7:30 p.m., there will be behind-the-scenes access to the bottom floor. The museum also is continuing its history series where an artifact or objects normally not on display are shared with visitors. Outdoor seating, a fire pit, and a corn hole will be available on the front porch and lawn. Tickets are $10 per adult and include two adult beverages. Tickets are free for those under 16.

The museum has capped the number of tickets to ensure the safety and health of visitors. Purchase tickets at www.mabryhazen.com/natm . In the event of rain, Night at the Museum will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16 and all tickets will transfer to the new date. Refunds will be offered by request.

In 1987, Evelyn Montgomery Hazen willed her 1858 Italianate home and all the family possessions in it to become a museum for the public good.

After five years of restoration, the Mabry-Hazen House museum opened to the public in 1992. It is Knoxville’s only historic house museum with the original family collection.

