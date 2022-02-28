ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 20 local museums participating in ‘Free Museum Weekend’

By Jeremiah Martinez
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being held virtual last year, nearly 20 museums are collaborating for a hybrid two-day museum experience in the Sacramento area, free of charge.

Free Museum Weekend is taking place on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, and advance registration is required. To ensure a safe experience, capacity will be limited for each museum.

Ticket availability may fluctuate by museum or by day. Guests can reserve their tickets online.

Local museums participating in Free Museum Weekend include:

  • California Agriculture Museum.
  • California Automobile Museum.
  • California Museum.
  • California Pharmacy Museum.
  • California State Railroad Museum.
  • Crocker Art Museum.
  • Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park.
  • Locke Boarding House Museum in Walnut Creek.
  • Maidu Museum and Historic Site.
  • Museum of Medical History.
  • Roseville Utility Exploration Center.
  • Sacramento Children’s Museum.
  • Sacramento Historic City Cemetery.
  • Sacramento History Museum.
  • Sacramento Regional Fire Museum.
  • State Capitol Museum (outdoor Capitol Park tours only).
  • Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum.
  • State Indian Museum.
  • Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park.
The two-day event also coincides with Museum Membership Month, which takes place every March. It’s meant to raise awareness of the importance of supporting the museum community while encouraging year-long memberships.

Local museums participating in the weekend are offering incentives and discounts to those who wish to become members.

The pandemic continues to spur the museum community to find innovative ways to remain nimble and think creatively when it comes to engaging with a public eager for connection and new experiences. For 2022, we’re proud to offer a free weekend that is a pre-register event – a first-time effort for the group – so we can control the number of people at any given time plus maintain the quality of experience at each museum. It is our sincere hope Free Museum Weekend serves to introduce and/or remind the community about the Sacramento area museums have to offer so they will plan return visits in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Delta Pick Mello, Chair of Sacramento Area Museums (SAM) and Executive Director of the Sacramento History Museum.
