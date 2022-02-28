Biden unveils nursing home quality improvement plan

As of Monday, there are mainly three types of health care workers in Montana. Those with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, those with an exemption because of their religious belief or medical condition, and those without a job. Feb. 14 was the date when medical facilities in the state that receive federal funding must be in compliance with the new coronavirus vaccine requirements from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS), an infection-control strategy that punches a major hole in Montana’s sweeping ban on vaccine mandates and differential treatment based on vaccination status. Health care employees must be...

