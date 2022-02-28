ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden unveils nursing home quality improvement plan

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced reforms Feb. 28 to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, citing COVID-19 death data showing 200,000 nursing home residents and staff deaths from the virus. The plan, which will be...

Kerry Lynn Moody
2d ago

I am SMH......any one of us that have worked assisted living or nursing home, even home care knows this is too little too late.

William Silva
2d ago

Nursing homes should have to be accredited and be inspected every three years by state departments of health or closed!!!

D Wooden
2d ago

should have n included higher pay 4 those hard workers

