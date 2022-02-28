ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Casey Thompson takes first snap with Nebraska's No. 1 offense

By Sam McKewon
Omaha.com
 8 days ago

Because he was with the backups, Scott Frost said he didn’t know which of his quarterbacks took the first snap with the No. 1 unit on Monday. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph said he didn’t know, either – what matters most to him is whether QBs throw accurate passes to Husker...

omaha.com

