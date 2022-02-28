Casey Thompson takes first snap with Nebraska's No. 1 offense

1997: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office brings drug-detecting dog to schools. Taxes are coming in very slowly this year. To date, Sheriff Balfoue has deposited $40,000. Some people are making a big roar about the high assessment, but when matters sifted down, it is found that they themselves are partly to blame. For instance, School District No. 77, South Hampton Butte, levied a special tax of $40 million. School District No. 77, in the Stanley-Davenport section, levied a $40 million tax. School District No. 80, Metolius, levied $25 million, and so it goes. When you add the $20 million state and county, your taxes are climbing, no denying that, but the people of the school districts decided on the amount of the special levy themselves.
