Click here to read the full article. Universal Music Group has become one of the latest media companies to suspend operations in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The music publishing giant on Tuesday said it was closing its offices in Russia, effective immediately. Meanwhile, major Western food and beverage companies Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks are also pulling out. Music publishing giant Universal, which recently acquired Neil Diamond’s song catalog, said in a statement, “We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees...

BUSINESS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO