A man from Ocean County died early Friday morning in upstate New York when the snowmobile he was driving collided with another in a crash that killed both drivers. Nicholas J. Klym, 64, of Barnegat, was traveling westbound on a snowmobile when it collided head-on with another snowmobile going east on a snowy road in the town of Montague around 12:45 AM, according to New York State Police.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO