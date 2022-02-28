ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MT Pays $60k, Settles Public Records Case Over Pipeline Docs

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana has paid more than $60,000 to the ACLU of Montana to settle a case over its refusal to release documents related to the state's preparations for anticipated protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that was to cross northeastern...

Missoulian

Montana paid $60K to civil rights group to settle lawsuit for KXL records

Montana paid a civil liberties advocacy group $60,000 last year as part of a settlement after the state initially refused to release hundreds of documents related to its preparations for possible protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline. State records show the settlement between the Montana Division of Criminal...
