Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.1% year-on-year, to $43.3 million, beating the consensus of $43.28 million. Revenue from Casino rose 14.8% Y/Y to $31.2 million; Food & beverage grew 29.8% to $6.7 million, and Hotel climbed 10.3% to $2.4 million. Selling, general and...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO