HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department continues to put out hot spots and deal with a small number of burning trees connected to the Cottonwood Complex fire. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer says all other task forces and mutual aid crews have been released from the fire, which tore through northeastern Reno County Saturday killing one person and destroying more than 100 buildings, including 35 homes. He also said that crews are getting through extinguishing trees and hot spots faster than expected and could have the fire fully contained in a couple of days.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO