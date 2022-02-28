ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iris Law Brings Y2K Edge to Paris in Clashing Prints and Extreme Penny Loafer Platform Boots

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01KRz7_0eRf4wZM00

Iris Law brought one of the boldest hybrid shoes along for the ride while touching down in Paris for Fashion Week.

The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost arrived in the City of Lights in a flounced skirt. The low-rise piece featured a yellow, white and beige palette, along with a print of a tiger—an early 2000’s skirt if we ever saw one. Law topped it with a collared zip-up top in the exact same color palette, which featured a contrasting print of forest life beneath sharp white stripes. Her accessories remained more whimsical, though still distinctly of the Y2K movement: a bold yellow Lady Dior top-handle bag, chain link drop earrings and a transparent pink pair of oversized sunglasses. Law also nonchalantly carried a bottle of citrus water, which smoothly matched her handbag as well.

When it came to her shoes, Law opted for one of the most daring hybrid pairs we’ve seen in recent memory. The model completed her outfit with a pair of black leather ankle boots. However, the style featured rounded toes with a top panel and penny strap reminiscent of penny loafers . It also included thick exaggerated platform soles in a rounded shape, similarly to those on sneakers. For a bold edge, the pair was coated in silver studs. The style gave Law’s look a punchy finish and proved that punk style is alive and well.

Platform boots often aren’t as extreme as Law’s, though studded styles have emerged in recent months. Most pairs feature thick soles and chunky heels with rounded toes in neutral leathers, like recent pairs by Naked Wolfe, Stella McCartney and Jeffrey Campbell. Aside from Law, stars like Nicola Peltz, Barbara Palvin and Kendall Jenner have also slipped on Versace, Marc Jacobs and Paris Texas platform boots in recent weeks.

For Law, footwear is often slick and daring. The “Pistol” actress typically wears vintage and new neon or neutral strappy sandals and pumps—occasionally accented with bold embellishments, like sparkly marijuana leaves or metallic hues—by DSquared2 and Jimmy Choo . Law’s off-duty footwear frequently consists of chunky boots and foam sneakers by Yeezy. The British socialite has become a mainstay in the fashion world over the last several years, modeling in campaigns and runway shows for brands like Marc Jacobs, Roberto Cavalli, Missoni, Miu Miu and more.

Discover more early 2000’s fashion moments in the gallery.

ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

