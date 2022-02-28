ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karrueche Tran Serves a Monochromatic Look in Leather Leggings and Chunky Knee-High Lug Sole Boots

By Ashley Rushford
 8 days ago
Karrueche Tran served a monochrome moment with a grunge edge in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Claws” alum was all smiles while out with friends.

Tran wore an oversized long-sleeve top that was embossed with a graphic logo in the top corner. She paired her pullover with sleek leather leggings. The Emmy Award winner accessorized her all-black look with black frames, thin hoop earrings, several silver midi rings, a black leather crossbody bag and neutral pointy nails.

She styled her dark tresses in loose waves and opted for minimal makeup. To elevate the moment, “The Bay” actress slipped into a pair of black leather lug sole boots . The knee-high silhouette was complete with a silver zipper closure and a chunky lug sole bottom. Lug sole boots are a top trend this winter season, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles, a thicker take on combat boots’ original ridged soles.

On the fashion front, Tran is known for having a chic and colorful sartorial sense . If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely find her in risky cut-out ensembles, printed activewear, stylish swimwear, bold separates and edgy statement pieces. As for footwear, the starlet tends to gravitate towards lace up heels, furry pumps, metallic knee-high boots and fresh kicks.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of chunky lug sole boots.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110 .

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34 .

CREDIT: Nordstrom
To Buy: Aldo Stompd Lug Sole Platform Chelsea Boot, $130.

