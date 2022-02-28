Snoqualmie Pass expected to re-open with heavy rain at 5 o’clock on Monday evening

WSDOT

UPDATE at 1:55 p.m. on Feb. 28: WSDOT expects I-90 (Snoqualmie Pass) to re-open in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg at 5:00 p.m. on Monday evening. That being said, drivers should expect heavy rain during their commute through the pass.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — The Washington State Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time of reopening I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT officials announced the closure early Monday morning.

The roadway is closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall and avalanche danger.

WSDOT says eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend and westbound is closed at Ellensburg.

Officials will evaluate Snoqualmie Pass at 9:00 a.m.

