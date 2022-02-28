ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Latest Update on John Collins Injured Foot

By Pat Benson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvazy_0eRf4pOH00

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has missed the last five games due to a right foot strain. After the initial diagnosis, the Hawks expected Collins to miss just three games and then be reevaluated. It's been 15 days, and there is still no timetable for his return.

Despite being 3-2 and needing every possible win, the Hawks continue to ease Collins back into action. Today we got some video of the springy forward on the practice court. Check out the video in the tweet below.

As you can see, Collins is going through shooting drills. But according to Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, Collins still hasn't done any intense running. McMillan told Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, "He's getting better. He's feeling better." McMillan continued, "We're not going to push him. You can't, with that type of injury. You have to see how he feels every day, and you pretty much go from there."

When asked about his teammate, Trae Young remained focused on the bigger picture. "Of course, we all know we need John to go as far as we want to go. But at this point in the season, we have to have that next-man-up mentality... Especially with the numbers he produces, we have to all kind of contribute a little bit more."

Collins' numbers are slightly down this season. He's averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. Just as important as his production, the Hawks miss Collins' intensity and energy on the floor. Let's hope the most tenured player on the roster gets back ASAP. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
John
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap
numberfire.com

Hawks' John Collins starting Monday; Danilo Gallinari to come off bench

The Atlanta Hawks listed John Collins as a starter for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Collins will get the start Monday while Danilo Gallinari rotates in off the bench. Collins has a $6,000 salary on tonight's FanDuel slate and is projected to score 31.9 fantasy points, with 16.6 points,...
NBA
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

54K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy