Video Shows 'Real Patriot' Harassing, Threatening Nevada Governor Sisolak

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"We should string you up on a lamp post right now," the man...

Douglas Cleveland
3d ago

I believe I can say the 2 men were talking for all Battle Born Silver State Nevadans who want SUKALOT and his other half gone from our State

Denise Masterjohn
3d ago

sissypants needs to understand that his tyranny and endless spending has caused him to not be so welcomed in Nevada and we want him gone

