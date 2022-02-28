Queen recovers from Covid...then drives to family reunion: Her Majesty spends time with William and Kate, Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna on trip to Windsor after battling virus

The Queen enjoyed an afternoon with some of her nearest and dearest as she continued her remarkable recovery from Covid, the Daily Mail can reveal.

The 95-year-old monarch, who tested positive for the virus just over a week ago, went to Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday, where younger members of her family had gathered to meet her for the first time since her diagnosis.

They included Princess Beatrice, her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, who were all making the most of the unseasonably glorious sunshine.

When in better health, the Queen often drives to Frogmore, which is about a mile from Windsor Castle, to walk her dogs.

But following a spate of issues and her recent diagnosis with Covid-19, she has not been such a frequent visitor of late.

The Queen is said to be making a 'good recovery' from her bout of coronavirus following an outbreak of cases at Windsor.

Last week she was forced to cancel a number of online engagements while in isolation. But sources said there was no cause for alarm, explaining her reluctance to appear on camera was due to sounding rather hoarse as a result of the virus.

William and Kate's presence was intriguing – coming the day after the Mail revealed that their plans for a new family life in the Home Counties were moving forwards swiftly.

The couple are advanced in their decision for a new Berkshire prep school for their eldest son Prince George, eight.

And they have been looking at new family homes on the Windsor Estate, although well-placed sources have said that the castle itself has been earmarked for the couple one day.