ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New Colorado driver license design revealed

By 9News
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

After two years of planning, designing and voting, Colorado's new driver license and ID design was revealed on Monday, Feb. 28.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) revealed Colorado’s new driver license and identification card in a ceremony Monday.

“Like the Rocky Mountains itself, this card is built to last,” Polis said. “It has the latest security technology, is very difficult to counterfeit and it’s the most durable material we could find on the market.”

A design contest launched on Aug. 17, 2020 with the goal of transforming Colorado's driver licenses into the nation’s most beautiful. The contest received 407 submissions from 119 entrants.

Read more from our news partners at KUSA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy