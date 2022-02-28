Man accused of sexually assaulting another child in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man that was previously convicted for sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 9-years-old faces new allegations for a separate incident.

Michael Berchick, 49, was convicted to SCI Albion in 2018 for sexually assaulting a young girl several times between 2015 and 2018. He would also use his cellphone to record her taking a shower, according to court documents. In February 2020, another victim came forward.

A young girl told Stonycreek Township police that Berchick had assaulted her at the Luxor Gardens apartments by forcing her to have oral sex, according to the criminal complaint. In another incident, he also allegedly showed her porn and masturbated in front of her. The girl said Berchick told her not to tell anyone, so she didn’t.

Berchick was arraigned Monday on a slew of sexual assault of a minor related charges. He’s currently lodged in Cambria County with bail set at 10 percent of $500,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.