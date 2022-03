A: You have asked a timely question as many in the US are battling with more serious infections from COVID-19. I consulted with Kathleen A. Berney, an employment attorney at Hirsch Roberts Weinstein. Berney counsels, “Under state and federal law —the Massachusetts Fair Employment Practices Law and the Americans with Disabilities Act, companies are required to provide reasonable accommodations to people who disclose a disability, which the law defines as a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. For Massachusetts employers the law applies to companies with 6 or more employees and the ADA applies to companies countrywide with 15 more employees.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO