Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow Police Chase Ends In Tulsa, Suspects In Custody

By News On 6
 3 days ago
The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) was involved in a chase that resulted in multiple crashes and suspects in custody on Monday.

According to the BAPD, suspects fled from a home that undercover officers were serving a warrant at and hit three of the officers' vehicles.

The chase ended near 37th and S. Memorial Dr., where officers took an unknown number of suspects into custody.

Police haven't specified if there were any injuries related to the chase.

Police are still gathering information, News On 6 will keep you updated.

