HOPKINS, Minn. — One man is in custody after shooting at police during a standoff that began with a report of a domestic disturbance Friday night in Hopkins. According to the Hopkins Police Department, the man barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 700 block of Cambridge Street just after 8:30 p.m. and threatened officers. At one point, officials say the man fired in the direction of the officers responding at the scene.

HOPKINS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO