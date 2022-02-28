ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

‘Absolutely’ a good time for Dane Co. mask mandate to end, PHMDC spokesperson says

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 8 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — As Dane County’s COVID-19 mask mandate nears its 12:01 a.m. Tuesday expiration, a Public Health Madison & Dane County spokesperson said data shows it’s “absolutely” a good time to shift away from the requirement.

In an interview with News 3 Now hours before the mandate expired, PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke said case counts and hospitalizations have fallen significantly from their Omicron variant-fueled peaks. The county’s current seven-day average new daily case numbers are around 10% of their peak.

“We’ve only seen that trajectory, that downward trajectory of cases and of hospitalizations continue in the last couple of weeks since we made the announcement,” Finke added.

COVID-19 case activity in Dane County and 42 others in Wisconsin is considered very high, according to the state Department of Health Services . Twenty-nine counties have high virus activity.

Two weeks ago, PHMDC announced the mandate , which has been in place since Aug. 19 and was extended multiple times, would be allowed to expire on March 1. Despite the mandate’s end, health officials have stressed the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.

Asked whether she had any fears about a surge or increase in cases following the announcement, Finke said she’s learned COVID-19 is unpredictable.

“As much as we were fairly confident in the fact that these numbers were consistently falling and we waited to see that that data was stable before making any decisions… certainly we’re always ready to shift and to pivot if we need to,” she said.

While a number of Dane County school districts will make mask-wearing optional as the mandate ends, the Madison Metropolitan School District is keeping its mask requirement in place for now . Finke said PHMDC has not received many questions or concerns from parents about the varying approaches to masking in schools.

Businesses will still be allowed to require masks, and some, including A Room of One’s Own Bookstore on Madison’s east side , have signaled they will do so. In addition, the Transportation Security Administration’s order requiring masks on public transit runs until March 18 .

Finke said PHMDC has resources on its website for business owners, including signs businesses can use to indicate whether masks are required or recommended.

“They’re going to have to communicate those policies to their customers and enforce them,” Finke said. “It’s similar to any other policy a business owner might choose to enforce on their property.”

Evers signs pair of bills to support service members

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Evers signed two bills Tuesday meant to benefit Wisconsin’s service members. Act 158 allows military medical personnel to work at community-based residential facilities, residential care apartment complexes, inpatient and outpatient healthcare facilities without having to get a license. Act 159 allows active-duty service members,...
Wisconsin public school libraries to get more than $40M to help expand offerings

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Public school libraries across Wisconsin will get more than $40 million to help expand offerings for students and help them bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced Tuesday. In a news release, Godlewski, who is also running for Senate, said the money will come from the state’s Common School Fund. That fund, which...
Dane County offering free tax preparation help

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is offering free tax preparation help by appointment through April 15. Appointments can be scheduled at the Richard Dilley Tax Center here. “Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday. “The Richard...
Quadren Wilson’s family and supporters deliver letter of demands to local elected officials

MADISON, Wis. — Family members and supporters of Quadren Wilson went to the Capitol building Monday to hand-deliver a letter demanding justice as the investigation into Wilson’s arrest continues. Wilson, who says he was shot 5 times in the back by agents from the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation on Feb. 3, has spent the past month in a Dane...
Wisconsin Senate, Assembly gavel out of special session on state surplus

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-led Wisconsin State Senate once again ended a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers after a handful of seconds Tuesday morning, with the Assembly doing the same Tuesday afternoon. The governor announced his plans for a special session to address how the state should handle its projected budget surplus — including his plan to send...
Bowlin’ for Colons works to help knock down cancer

MADISON, Wis. — What’s better than bowling a strike? Bowling a strike for a cause. Bowlers around Wisconsin laced up their shoes for “Bowlin’ for Colons.” The event is hosted by UW Carbone Cancer Center. “My favorite part of doing this is seeing the people who come and talk about the research we do,” clinical research manager Renae Quale said....
