Lucid Group Q4 2021 Earnings – The EV Manufacturer Has Delivered Around 300 Units of the Air Electric Vehicle So Far Against a Target of 520 Units [Updated]
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has revealed material revenues for the first time in its short corporate history as it announced Q4 2021 earnings today. For the three months that ended on the 30th of September 2021, Lucid Group has disclosed $26.4 million in revenue against consensus expectations of $59.87 million. The company...wccftech.com
Comments / 0