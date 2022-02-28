ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

State of the Union: Amid disputes, common cause for Ukraine

By LISA MASCARO
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IDC2_0eRf2LZ500
APTOPIX State of the Union The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday night to a joint session of Congress and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — They have argued viciously in Congress over just about everything: Whether the Capitol insurrection should be investigated or brushed aside. If the president’s choice for the Supreme Court should be the first Black woman. Even over whether or not to wear masks under the dome.

But as lawmakers gather for President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address amid the gravity of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they have mustered a rare and remarkable bipartisan resolve, determined to hold the U.S. and its allies together in the defense of a Western-oriented democracy.

When Biden stands in the House chamber Tuesday evening, trying to make good on what until now has been a faltering attempt to resolve the nation's bitter divisions, he may find that the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin abroad has become the unexpected force pulling the U.S. political parties toward common purpose.

“I think you will see in the State of the Union, a strong bipartisan support for our president,” predicts Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally.

The turn of events is both stunning and fragile. Foreign policy has not been the kind of bipartisan draw it was during the past century, when Congress and the White House worked together as the U.S. dominated the global stage. Factions on the right and left have broken off, most definitively over the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, creating oddball political alliances in the U.S. and chiseling away at a shared mission.

The revival of a robust majority that’s largely supportive of Biden’s strategy toward Russia is even more striking because it is shaping up as one of the most significant rejections of Donald Trump’s embrace of Putin and the former president’s praise of Putin's tactics as Russia invaded Ukraine.

“We’re all together at this point and we need to be together about what should be done,” said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Still, the State of the Union address may not be free of partisan antics, unfolding against the backdrop of a Congress deeply divided over many issues: a prime-time address to the nation, too tempting for lawmakers looking for attention.

This year is particularly fraught amid ongoing COVID restrictions and a Capitol still largely shuttered to the public in part because of the security concerns in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault by Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election.

“It’s a big worry of mine,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who said he hoped his side of the aisle is respectful and doesn’t yell out “stupid” things.

Tuesday’s gathering in the House chamber will be the first time all members are invited since the pandemic outbreak in 2020 and last year’s Capitol attack.

Masks will no longer be required, removing one source of friction for those lawmakers who had flouted the guidelines and risked being booted from the session for failing to comply — though COVID tests and social distancing measures will still be required.

But the heavy metal security fence is back up around the Capitol complex, a bow to the "new normal" of threats from within America's own electorate.

At least one Republican, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, will sit it out rather than participate in what he calls COVID “theater,” even as he is deeply involved in monitoring the war in Ukraine. "I’m just not taking any more COVID tests unless I’m sick,” Rubio said Monday.

It can't be said that Republicans are fully pleased with Biden’s handling of the Ukraine war.

McConnell has been highly critical of the president's runup to the crisis, calling the White House’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan last summer a sign of U.S. weakness that opened the door to Putin’s invasion.

Leading Republican lawmakers have derided what defense hawks view as Biden's initial reluctance to impose sanctions to deter Putin's advance on Ukraine. Others have criticized the White House climate change agenda as creating an energy policy that boosts Russian exports, including via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany, now scrapped over the war.

“We all know what Putin wants, and he said so publicly: He wants to reconstitute the USSR and pull back in his orbit all the countries that were in it before," said Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “This is a seminal moment.”

But even some of the Trump's staunch supporters are parting ways with the former president after he called Putin's invasion tactics "genius."

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, who rallied with Trump supporters ahead of last year's assault on the Capitol and has won Trump’s endorsement in the Alabama Senate primary, lambasted Putin's invasion as “barbaric and evil.”

But in a nod to the non-interventionist strain that runs deep in both left and right flanks, Brooks added, “While Putin’s Ukrainian invasion and murders are heinous, this is first and foremost a problem for Western Europe to resolve."

Congress will face tests ahead, starting with Biden's request for at least $6.4 billion in supplemental funding to help Ukraine, which will require cooperation from both parties.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said the Trump voices remain "a big part of the Republican Party nationally, but at least so far on Capitol Hill, especially in the Senate, I think you’ve got an overall bipartisan consensus. I hope it stays that way.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden offers humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration offered humanitarian relief to Ukrainians in the United States on Thursday, which could protect as many as 30,000 people from being deported. Ukrainians can remain for up to 18 months under the federal program known as Temporary Protected Status. “Russia’s premeditated...
IMMIGRATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Kentucky State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of the city that is home to the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe in Ukraine's south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Leading nuclear authorities were concerned...
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Live updates: US establishes direct line with Russia

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has established a channel of direct communication with the Russian ministry of defense to avoid unintended conflict related to the war in Ukraine. A U.S. defense official said the “de-confliction line” was established March 1 “for the purpose of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the communication line has not been announced.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia attacks Ukraine: Fire at nuclear plant began in training building (live updates)

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day, a fire broke out at a nuclear plant after Russian troops fired on the area. Security camera footage filmed on Friday and verified by The New York Times showed a building on fire inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex in southern Ukraine. The videos appeared to show people in vehicles firing at buildings in the power plant, according to the newspaper.
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia's top radio station shut amid crackdown on dissent

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's top independent radio station was closed Thursday and a leading independent TV station has suspended its operations as Russian authorities moved forcefully to stifle criticism of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Ekho Moskvy (the Echo of Moscow), has been one of the most...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#State Of The Union#Senate Republican#Ap#The Supreme Court#Russian#The White House
WPXI Pittsburgh

China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine...
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report: Russia-backed RT America to cease production

The U.S. arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down, CNN reported, citing a memo from the production company behind RT America. CNN said that the general manager of the Washington-based production company, T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, said in a note to employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events.” He said most employees will be permanently laid off.
TV & VIDEOS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father mourns son after shelling on Ukraine soccer field

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — The surgeons leaving the operating room don’t make eye contact. One of them holds up his hands. Another looks down, defeated. It’s then that the father waiting at the doorway grabs his forehead, tears welling, and turns away, a wail about to escape his throat.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
WPXI Pittsburgh

US to resume some visa services in Cuba after 4-year break

HAVANA — (AP) — The U.S. government announced Thursday that it would resume limited processing of immigrant visas in Havana more than four years after halting that service and removing most diplomats from Cuba over suspicions they had been targeted for mysterious attacks. The Havana embassy's chargé d'...
IMMIGRATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

In S. Korea election, future of foreign policy up for debate

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Just how split is South Korea, a nation squeezed for centuries between Northeast Asia's big powers, on how to deal with its neighbors?. One clue could be seen at a recent debate ahead of the March 9 vote to determine South Korea's next leader. The conservative candidate said he'll meet U.S. President Joe Biden first if elected. The liberal hopeful, who is neck-and-neck in polls with the conservative, wouldn't give a firm answer. A minor contender said she would welcome North Korea’s Kim Jong Un before anyone else. And no one mentioned making neighboring Xi Jinping, China's president, a priority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
76K+
Followers
94K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy