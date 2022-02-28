ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville children’s museum getting new exhibit

By Cheyenne Pagan, Ryan Harper
 8 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Imagination runs wild in Jacksonville.

The Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is getting a new exhibit for the site. The new exhibit to be featured will showcase North Carolina’s coastal importance. The themes of the exhibit will spotlight marshes, fisheries, beach clean-ups, balance boards and a pirate ship.

In order to get the exhibit to be up and running, local stakeholders and local families have pitched in.

“The museum is designed to be educational nature everywhere,” said Dennis Burgard, president of the Children’s Museum of Jacksonville. “This just really hits into kind of a specific area that is so central to who we are and what we’re about in Eastern North Carolina, which is our waterways, our intercoastal, waterways, our rivers, and ocean.”

Burgard said with this new exhibition, teaching can be fun for the children who come to visit. The exhibit is set to open up next week.

WNCT

WNCT

